What Analysts Are Saying About FiscalNote Holdings Stock

FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FiscalNote Holdings, presenting an average target of $3.01, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.05. This current average represents a 9.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.32.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of FiscalNote Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson EF Hutton Maintains Buy $3.50 $3.50 Jesse Sobelson EF Hutton Maintains Buy $3.50 $3.50 Zach Cummings B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $2.00 $2.25 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $5.00 $6.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $1.05 $1.35

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FiscalNote Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FiscalNote Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FiscalNote Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FiscalNote Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into FiscalNote Holdings's Background

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is a provider of global policy and market intelligence solutions. Leveraging AI and analytics, it delivers actionable legal and policy insights for businesses, government institutions, and nonprofits. Its suite of products includes FiscalNote Core, CQ Federal, and EU Issue Tracker, facilitating effective policy management and risk mitigation. With expert analysis from FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and Dragonfly Eye, it offers geopolitical and market intelligence services. Operating as one segment, it generates revenue by integrating policy intelligence into daily operations. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, with the majority generated from North America.

FiscalNote Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FiscalNote Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FiscalNote Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FiscalNote Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FiscalNote Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: FiscalNote Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

