What Analysts Are Saying About First Industrial Realty Stock

Analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.8, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.41% increase from the previous average price target of $52.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Industrial Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $52.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $50.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $55.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $64.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $55.00 $50.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $53.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $57.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $52.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Industrial Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Industrial Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Industrial Realty: A Closer Look

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent a share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up the majority of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.

Financial Milestones: First Industrial Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Industrial Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, First Industrial Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

