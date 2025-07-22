What Analysts Are Saying About Federal Signal Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Federal Signal, revealing an average target of $102.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average has increased by 12.71% from the previous average price target of $90.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Federal Signal. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $100.00 $96.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $96.00 $84.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Announces Overweight $110.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $84.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Signal. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Signal. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Federal Signal compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Federal Signal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Federal Signal's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Federal Signal's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Federal Signal: A Closer Look

Federal Signal Corp designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and airport customers. It operates in the segments of Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions group manufactures and supplies street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers. The Safety and Security Systems Group offers comprehensive systems and products such as campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Environmental Solutions Group segment.

Financial Insights: Federal Signal

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Federal Signal displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Federal Signal's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Signal's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Signal's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Federal Signal's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

