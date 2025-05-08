What Analysts Are Saying About Evolus Stock

Ratings for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.12, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 0.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Evolus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Sam Eiber BTIG Announces Buy $21.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Evolus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Evolus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolus compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evolus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Evolus's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolus analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Evolus

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products in the self-pay aesthetic market. The company's first commercial product is Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton, purified botulinum toxin type A formulation indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, in adults. Its primary market is the cash-pay aesthetic market, which includes medical products purchased by physicians and other customers that are then sold to consumers or used in procedures for aesthetic indications. It generates product revenue from the sale of Jeuveau in the United States and Europe, and service revenue from distribution partners in Canada.

Evolus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Evolus displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolus's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -119.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, Evolus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EOLS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EOLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.