What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Estee Lauder Cos, revealing an average target of $66.64, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Highlighting a 10.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $74.79.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $56.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $66.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $62.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $75.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $77.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $61.00 $72.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $67.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Estee Lauder Cos faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.9% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

