What Analysts Are Saying About Essential Props Realty Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.43, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $28.45, the current average has increased by 10.47%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Essential Props Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $32.00 $31.25 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $33.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $30.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $26.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essential Props Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Essential Props Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Essential Props Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Essential Props Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essential Props Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.3% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Props Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

