What Analysts Are Saying About EQT Stock

EQT (NYSE:EQT) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EQT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.47, accompanied by a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.23% increase from the previous average price target of $50.33.

The standing of EQT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $49.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $66.00 $59.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $35.00 $34.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $55.00 Jean Ann Salisbury Bernstein Maintains Outperform $73.00 $73.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $56.00 $41.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $53.00 $52.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $49.00 $49.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $50.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $57.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and the transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EQT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.87% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

