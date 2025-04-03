What Analysts Are Saying About EPR Props Stock

EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EPR Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $48.83, the current average has increased by 7.86%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EPR Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $53.00 $51.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $51.00 $46.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $52.00 $45.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $50.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $52.00 $51.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EPR Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EPR Props's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPR Props analyst ratings.

About EPR Props

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on underwriting experiential property investments on key industry and property cash flow criteria, and the credit metrics of tenants and customers. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. The Company's business is focused on Experiential real estate. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EPR Props

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EPR Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, EPR Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EPR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for EPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.