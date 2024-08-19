What Analysts Are Saying About Elevance Health Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Elevance Health, presenting an average target of $607.47, a high estimate of $649.00, and a low estimate of $530.00. A decline of 0.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Elevance Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $593.00 $600.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $589.00 $624.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $611.00 $621.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $585.00 $575.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $530.00 $646.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $620.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $643.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $646.00 $621.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $631.00 $628.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $649.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Elevance Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Elevance Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Elevance Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Elevance Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Elevance Health faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

