What Analysts Are Saying About Edwards Lifesciences Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $97.4, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.69% from the previous average price target of $91.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Edwards Lifesciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $107.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $100.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $85.00 $86.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $99.00 $94.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $89.00 $92.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Hold $85.00 $83.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $88.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $101.00 $95.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $92.00 $86.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $98.00 $90.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $95.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $100.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Edwards Lifesciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Edwards Lifesciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Edwards Lifesciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Edwards Lifesciences: A Closer Look

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Understanding the Numbers: Edwards Lifesciences's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Edwards Lifesciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.5% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EW

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.