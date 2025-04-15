What Analysts Are Saying About Ecolab Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ecolab, revealing an average target of $290.45, a high estimate of $313.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Marking an increase of 1.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $287.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ecolab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |John Roberts |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $285.00|$302.00 | |Jason Haas |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $265.00|$313.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $275.00|$305.00 | |Colin Isaac |Redburn Atlantic |Announces |Neutral | $270.00|- | |John McNulty |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $305.00|$295.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $310.00|$270.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $280.00|$257.00 | |Jason Haas |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $313.00|$295.00 | |Shlomo Rosenbaum |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $307.00|$285.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $305.00|$290.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $280.00|$263.00 |

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ecolab. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ecolab: A Closer Look

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Breaking Down Ecolab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ecolab's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.7% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

