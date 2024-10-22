What Analysts Are Saying About eBay Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 12 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 6 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.66% increase from the previous average price target of $55.26.

The standing of eBay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $65.00 $58.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $55.00 $46.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $55.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $62.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $50.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $46.00 $38.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $47.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $59.00 $53.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to eBay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of eBay's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, eBay showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

