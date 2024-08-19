What Analysts Are Saying About Eaton Corp Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eaton Corp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $345.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $385.00 and a low estimate of $315.00. This current average has increased by 0.67% from the previous average price target of $342.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Eaton Corp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $333.00 $357.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $371.00 $376.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $320.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $319.00 $318.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Raises Buy $385.00 $370.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $318.00 $316.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $375.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eaton Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eaton Corp

Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical Americas, electrical global, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment with its Ireland domicile, most of its operations are in the US.

Breaking Down Eaton Corp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

