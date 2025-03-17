What Analysts Are Saying About EastGroup Props Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $183.8, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a 1.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $181.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EastGroup Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $181.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $194.00 $192.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $180.00 $168.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $180.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $186.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EastGroup Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EastGroup Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About EastGroup Props

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The group has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Understanding the Numbers: EastGroup Props's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EastGroup Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.99% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 35.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

