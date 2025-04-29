What Analysts Are Saying About EastGroup Properties Stock

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EastGroup Properties, presenting an average target of $181.12, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Highlighting a 2.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $185.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of EastGroup Properties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $183.00 $189.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $180.00 $179.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $172.00 $175.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $175.00 $218.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $181.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $194.00 $192.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $180.00 $168.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Properties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Properties compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EastGroup Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of EastGroup Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EastGroup Properties analyst ratings.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The group has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Breaking Down EastGroup Properties's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, EastGroup Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.11% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EastGroup Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 34.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EastGroup Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

