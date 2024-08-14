What Analysts Are Saying About DTE Energy Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $125.17, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. Marking an increase of 4.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $120.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DTE Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $131.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $123.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $123.00 $120.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $111.00 $116.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $125.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Understanding the Numbers: DTE Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DTE Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.12% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

