What Analysts Are Saying About DoubleVerify Hldgs Stock

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 7 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.53, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 20.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $40.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $38.00 $42.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $38.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $49.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $40.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $34.00 $40.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $40.00 $48.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $40.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $37.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $32.00 $39.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $33.00 $45.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $34.00 $42.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $39.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into DoubleVerify Hldgs's Background

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

DoubleVerify Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

