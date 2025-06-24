What Analysts Are Saying About Dollar General Stock

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for Dollar General (NYSE:DG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 9 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.7, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.83% from the previous average price target of $94.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dollar General. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $116.00 $115.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $117.00 $105.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $115.00 $96.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $101.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $125.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $110.00 $80.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $93.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $85.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $95.00 $88.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $130.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Overweight $119.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $120.00 $100.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $100.00 $85.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $93.00 $76.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $101.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dollar General. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dollar General. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dollar General's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dollar General's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar General's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar General's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar General's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar General's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar General's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

