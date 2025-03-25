What Analysts Are Saying About DigitalBridge Gr Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $16.07, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.27%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DigitalBridge Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller Truist Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $13.50 $14.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $16.00 - Richard Choe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00

Get to Know DigitalBridge Gr Better

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centres, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

DigitalBridge Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DigitalBridge Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -81.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DigitalBridge Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

