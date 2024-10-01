What Analysts Are Saying About Digital Realty Trust Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust, revealing an average target of $159.0, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.0% from the previous average price target of $150.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Digital Realty Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $168.00 $160.00 Michael Elias TD Cowen Lowers Hold $120.00 $122.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $130.00 $123.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $155.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Announces Outperform $170.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Digital Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Digital Realty Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Digital Realty Trust analyst ratings.

Get to Know Digital Realty Trust Better

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Digital Realty Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Digital Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DLR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DLR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.