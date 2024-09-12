What Analysts Are Saying About Diebold Nixdorf Stock

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.75, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 4.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $51.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Diebold Nixdorf among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Diebold Nixdorf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diebold Nixdorf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Diebold Nixdorf's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Diebold Nixdorf's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail which offers solutions, software, and services which improve the checkout process for retailers.

Understanding the Numbers: Diebold Nixdorf's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Diebold Nixdorf's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Diebold Nixdorf's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diebold Nixdorf's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diebold Nixdorf's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Diebold Nixdorf's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

