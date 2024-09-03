What Analysts Are Saying About Delek US Hldgs Stock

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 5 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 3 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.67, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 10.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Delek US Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Sell $18.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $20.00 $25.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $27.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $25.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $27.00 $31.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Sell $20.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $25.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Delek US Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Delek US Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Delek US Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Delek US Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Delek US Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

