What Analysts Are Saying About DaVita Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on DaVita (NYSE:DVA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $162.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.3% from the previous average price target of $152.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of DaVita among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $175.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $150.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $169.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Underperform $145.00 $139.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $150.00 $139.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DaVita. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DaVita compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DaVita's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DaVita's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DaVita

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates over 3,000 facilities worldwide, mostly in the us, and treats about 250,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate us dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives about two thirds of us sales at government (primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remainder coming from commercial insurers. While commercial insurers represent only about 10% of the us patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the us dialysis business.

Financial Milestones: DaVita's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DaVita displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DaVita's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DaVita's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 28.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DaVita's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DaVita's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 18.45. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

