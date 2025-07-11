What Analysts Are Saying About Danaher Stock

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Danaher (NYSE:DHR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $238.92, with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. This current average has decreased by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $246.73.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Danaher. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $275.00 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $226.00 $230.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $225.00 $215.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $240.00 $260.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $275.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $231.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Tycho Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $260.00 $280.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Lowers Buy $230.00 $260.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $231.00 $258.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Danaher. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Danaher's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Key Indicators: Danaher's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Danaher's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Danaher's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

