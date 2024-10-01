What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $62.27, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.14%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of CVS Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $60.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $63.00 $64.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $62.00 $58.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $62.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $58.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CVS Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CVS Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering CVS Health: A Closer Look

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Key Indicators: CVS Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CVS Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.6% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

