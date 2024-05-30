What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health Stock

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CVS Health, revealing an average target of $71.29, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has decreased by 19.06% from the previous average price target of $88.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CVS Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $61.00 - Chris Graja Argus Research Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $76.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $59.00 $99.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $77.00 $95.00 Nathan Rice Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $74.00 $85.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $78.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $85.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $90.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Buy $72.00 $86.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $60.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $58.00 $87.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $87.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $83.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $87.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $93.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $78.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CVS Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

CVS Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, CVS Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

