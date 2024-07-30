What Analysts Are Saying About CVRx Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 21.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $17.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of CVRx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $15.00 $23.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $12.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CVRx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CVRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CVRx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind CVRx

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

CVRx: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CVRx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVRx's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -206.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVRx's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -31.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVRx's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

