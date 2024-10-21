What Analysts Are Saying About Crescent Energy Stock

Ratings for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.12, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.89% lower than the prior average price target of $19.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Crescent Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $17.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $12.00 - William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $13.00 $14.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Crescent Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Crescent Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Crescent Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

