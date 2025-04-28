What Analysts Are Saying About Crescent Capital BDC Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Crescent Capital BDC, presenting an average target of $17.88, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A 4.64% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Crescent Capital BDC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $16.00|$18.00 | |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $18.50|$20.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $18.00|$19.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $19.00|$18.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Capital BDC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Capital BDC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Capital BDC compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Capital BDC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crescent Capital BDC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Crescent Capital BDC's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche, and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine, and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.

Breaking Down Crescent Capital BDC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Crescent Capital BDC's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -62.51%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Capital BDC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 80.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Capital BDC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Capital BDC's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Capital BDC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

