What Analysts Are Saying About ConocoPhillips Stock

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ConocoPhillips and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $138.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $153.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average represents a 4.93% decrease from the previous average price target of $145.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $144.00 $147.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $126.00 $139.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $115.00 $120.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $123.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $156.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $138.00 $145.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $150.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $140.00 $153.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $129.00 $132.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $153.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $151.00 $159.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $151.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $147.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ConocoPhillips's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ConocoPhillips's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.27% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

