What Analysts Are Saying About Compass Stock

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Compass (NYSE:COMP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Compass, revealing an average target of $7.81, a high estimate of $9.50, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a 18.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.61.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Compass by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $9.50 $8.50 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $8.50 $8.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $6.50 $4.40 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $8.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Compass. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Compass's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Compass's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Compass analyst ratings.

Get to Know Compass Better

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Compass

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Compass showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.71% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Compass's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Compass's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Compass's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Compass's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COMP

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for COMP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.