What Analysts Are Saying About Comcast Stock

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $49.42, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.53% increase from the previous average price target of $48.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comcast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Joyce Seaport Global Announces Buy $46.00 - Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $48.00 $50.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $48.00 $47.75 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.75 $47.25

Delving into Comcast's Background

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Financial Insights: Comcast

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Comcast showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.49% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

