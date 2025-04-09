What Analysts Are Saying About Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.6, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has decreased by 0.33% from the previous average price target of $45.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Collegium Pharmaceutical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Serge Belanger |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $46.00|$46.00 | |Oren Livnat |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |David Amsellem |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$37.00 | |Serge Belanger |Needham |Announces |Buy | $46.00|- | |Oren Livnat |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Collegium Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Collegium Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Collegium Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Collegium Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Collegium Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Collegium Pharmaceutical Better

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Jornay, Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

A Deep Dive into Collegium Pharmaceutical's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Collegium Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Collegium Pharmaceutical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Collegium Pharmaceutical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COLL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for COLL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.