What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Glb Stock

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 2 2 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coinbase Glb, presenting an average target of $265.0, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $196.00. Observing a 2.4% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $258.79.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coinbase Glb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase White Compass Point Lowers Buy $295.00 $325.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $246.00 $263.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $206.00 $196.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $295.00 $315.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $345.00 $260.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $215.00 $255.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $196.00 $204.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $315.00 $315.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $217.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Glb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coinbase Glb's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Glb's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coinbase Glb's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 104.78% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Coinbase Glb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

