What Analysts Are Saying About Coastal Financial Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $103.8, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.23% from the previous average price target of $96.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Coastal Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $105.00 $100.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $114.00 $96.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $88.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coastal Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coastal Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Coastal Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company conducts its business in three reportable segments which include, Community Bank, CCBX, and Treasury and Administration. The Community Bank segment includes all community banking activities, with a primary focus on providing various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses. The CCBX segment provides Banking as a Service (BaaS) that allows its broker dealers and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services, and the Treasury and administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration, and all other aspects of the company. The maximum revenue of the company is generated from the CCBX segment.

A Deep Dive into Coastal Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Coastal Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coastal Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coastal Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

