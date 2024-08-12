What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.08, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.33% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cleanspark is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $23.00 $28.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $27.00 $20.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.50 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cleanspark's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleanspark analyst ratings.

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cleanspark

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 162.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 110.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

