What Analysts Are Saying About Clarus Stock

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Clarus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 12.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Clarus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Smith Lake Street Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $5.00 $5.50 Mark Smith Lake Street Lowers Buy $5.00 $5.50

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clarus compared to the broader market.
Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clarus's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Clarus's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Clarus

Clarus Corp is a designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets. The company operates through the Outdoor segment, which includes Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS, is a world-wide leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Adventure segment, which includes Rhino-Rack, MAXTRAX and TRED, is a manufacturer of engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, recovery boards and accessories in Australia and New Zealand and United States.

A Deep Dive into Clarus's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Clarus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.66% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Clarus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -91.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clarus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -24.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clarus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Clarus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

