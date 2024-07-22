What Analysts Are Saying About Civitas Resources Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Civitas Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has decreased by 3.18% from the previous average price target of $99.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Civitas Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $94.00 - Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Announces Buy $90.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Announces Outperform $90.00 - William Janela Mizuho Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $103.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Civitas Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Civitas Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Civitas Resources's Background

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Civitas Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Civitas Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 102.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Civitas Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

