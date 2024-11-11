What Analysts Are Saying About Cibus Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.12, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 2.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cibus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Matthew Venezia Alliance Global Partners Lowers Buy $23.50 $25.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cibus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cibus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cibus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Cibus Better

Cibus Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops and commercializes a proprietary gene-editing technology, Rapid Trait Development System that integrates crop specific cell biology platforms with a series of gene editing technologies. The company's primary business is the development of plant traits that help address specific productivity or yield challenges in farming such as traits addressing plant agronomy, disease, insects, weeds, nutrient-use, or the climate.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cibus

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cibus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 325.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cibus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3398.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cibus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Cibus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

