What Analysts Are Saying About Churchill Downs Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $152.14, along with a high estimate of $166.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. A 6.38% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $162.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Churchill Downs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Announces |Overweight | $125.00|- | |Jeffrey Stantial |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $142.00|$161.00 | |Jeffrey Stantial |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $161.00|$164.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $158.00|$165.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $148.00|$151.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $165.00|$168.00 | |Aaron Hecht |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $166.00|$166.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Churchill Downs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Churchill Downs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Churchill Downs's Background

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Breaking Down Churchill Downs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Churchill Downs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.23% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Churchill Downs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

