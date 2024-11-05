What Analysts Are Saying About Chemours Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Chemours (NYSE:CC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.33, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.98%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chemours. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $30.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $28.00 $35.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chemours. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Chemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Chemours's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chemours analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chemours

The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Insights: Chemours

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Chemours's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemours's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Chemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 5.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.