What Analysts Are Saying About Cheesecake Factory Stock

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 4 2 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.69, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 7.23% from the previous average price target of $43.54.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Cheesecake Factory's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $49.00 $47.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $44.00 $38.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $47.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Sell $36.00 $32.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $47.00 $45.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $38.00 $35.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cheesecake Factory's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cheesecake Factory's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cheesecake Factory analyst ratings.

Discovering Cheesecake Factory: A Closer Look

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Cheesecake Factory's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

