What Analysts Are Saying About Cheesecake Factory Stock

Ratings for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.1, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 3.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.80.

The perception of Cheesecake Factory by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $38.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $35.00 $32.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cheesecake Factory's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheesecake Factory's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

