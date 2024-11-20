What Analysts Are Saying About ChargePoint Hldgs Stock

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2.36, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $1.25. A 22.11% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $3.03.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of ChargePoint Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.00 Robert Jamieson UBS Lowers Neutral $1.50 $1.80 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $1.25 $1.50 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $2.50 $3.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $4.00 $6.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ChargePoint Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ChargePoint Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ChargePoint Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know ChargePoint Hldgs Better

ChargePoint designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into ChargePoint Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ChargePoint Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -63.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -27.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ChargePoint Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

