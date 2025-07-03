What Analysts Are Saying About Certara Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.4, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.0% from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Certara is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $11.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Neutral $13.00 $9.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Certara. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Certara. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Certara compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Certara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Certara's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Certara's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Certara's Background

Certara Inc accelerates medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. It provides modeling and simulation, regulatory science, and assessment software and services to help clients reduce clinical trials, accelerate regulatory approval and increase patient access to medicines. The company has its business presence in the Americas which is also it key revenue generating market, EMEA and Asia Pacific region.

Certara: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Certara displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Certara's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Certara's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Certara's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

