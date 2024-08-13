What Analysts Are Saying About CenterPoint Energy Stock

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $30.45, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.18%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of CenterPoint Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $32.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $28.00 $31.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $31.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $32.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $30.00 $31.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $31.00 $29.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CenterPoint Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CenterPoint Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, CenterPoint Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

