What Analysts Are Saying About Cencora Stock

Cencora (NYSE:COR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $276.5, along with a high estimate of $301.00 and a low estimate of $251.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.64% from the previous average price target of $261.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cencora is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $274.00 $251.00 John Belton Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $280.00 $270.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $251.00 $237.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $301.00 $289.00

About Cencora

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

A Deep Dive into Cencora's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cencora's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.78% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 112.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cencora's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cencora's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 35.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

