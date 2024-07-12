What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana Stock

Analysts' ratings for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 13 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 10 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $114.86, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Observing a 26.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $90.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Carvana by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marvin Fong BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Chris Pierce Needham Announces Buy $160.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $118.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $118.00 $111.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $80.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $110.00 $70.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $130.00 $90.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $60.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $120.00 $80.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $70.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $65.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $70.00 $58.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $77.00 $78.00

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Carvana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 22.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

