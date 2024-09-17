What Analysts Are Saying About CACI International Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CACI International (NYSE:CACI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CACI International, presenting an average target of $506.86, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $458.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.77% from the previous average price target of $457.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CACI International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $555.00 $535.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $500.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $535.00 $450.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $450.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $458.00 $383.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CACI International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CACI International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CACI International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CACI International: A Closer Look

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CACI International

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CACI International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

