What Analysts Are Saying About Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Build-A-Bear Workshop is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Build-A-Bear Workshop's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Build-A-Bear Workshop analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Build-A-Bear Workshop: A Closer Look

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Build-A-Bear Workshop faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.43% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BBW

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BBW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.